Manchester United youngster James Garner joined Nottingham Forest on loan in the last transfer window – a move which has so far proved fruitful.

The 20-year-old got his first proper taste of first-team football when he joined Watford on loan at the start of this season. It looked a sensible move but for whatever reason, Garner couldn’t find his footing at Vicarage Road.

Under both Vladimir Ivic and Xisco Munoz, Garner wasn’t hitting the heights that fans knew he could but at Nottingham Forest, it’s been a completely different story.

He put in another solid performance in the centre of midfield v Reading yesterday – his 10th Championship appearance for Forest and his 30th of the season in total.

Chris Hughton deploys Garner as one of two defensive midfielders and alongside Cafu, Garner flourished yesterday in what was an otherwise standard game of football.

But will he be in contention to start at Manchester United next season?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to bring about a new crop of youngsters at Old Trafford. The likes of Mason Greenwood who’ve broken into the first-team under the Norwegian, and several others who are rapidly coming into contention.

Garner could easily be the next to make the step up into the first-team. He’s shown at Forest in the second-half of this season that he’s a player with bags of potential, and so the challenge remains in Solskjaer nurturing his abilities properly.

He can’t be thrust into the first-team straight away, which could beg the question of whether another full-season on loan at one club would be the best option for Garner.

After doing so well at Nottingham Forest, Garner and the club could well try and push that move through. But United might want a Premier League deal for the Englishman and in such a case, there’d no doubt be a few clubs interested.

See what these Nottingham Forest and Manchester United fans have said about Garner after his performance v Reading yesterday:

Garner hads been consistently fantastic every time hes played. He really seems like our future CDM https://t.co/GBcEq2toN0 — AbdulZ 🇦🇫🔴 (@UtdAbdulZ) March 14, 2021

The Fred upgrade we need. Now, we just a Matic upgrade https://t.co/9hI37uPBu9 — Mahmud Wasif Nafee (@8AWasif21) March 13, 2021

In today's 1-1 draw against Reading, James Garner completed 7/7 long balls whilst maintaining a 93.3% pass success rate, and was dispossessed just 4 times in 91 minutes… wow. pic.twitter.com/K2zcaV73Cq — 💤🇾🇪 (@FinleyPick) March 13, 2021

Jimmy Garner making things happen again. Wide men move and he'll make the pass!#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) March 13, 2021

Cafu and Garner in the middle are proper bossing it again, so good #nffc — Robin (@robin_fawcett17) March 13, 2021