Yesterday was yet another day to suffer for Birmingham City fans as the Blues put them through the wringer of another loss.

This time it was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City that they had to bear.

It is safe to say that it is another reverse that hasn’t gone down too well with supporters.

Birmingham City stumble to yet another loss

Already sat in 21st place in the Sky Bet Championship table, Birmingham City will be looking nervously over their shoulder.

Every game will be vital at the Blues fight against the very real threat of relegation – yesterday was one of those games.

It was an opportunity to get much-needed points on the board but it was an opportunity missed. Aitor Karanka’s side with down to a 3-0 loss to the Robins.

They were in the game at half-time, trailing just 1-0 to a Kasey Palmer (35′) goal. The game was taken away from them with second-half goals from Antoine Semenyo (62′) and Callum O’Dowda (76′).

Birmingham and Karanka stumble on – fans react

Yesterday was Karanka’s 38th game in charge of Birmingham City. From those 38 games, the Spaniard has just 8 wins. Yesterday’s loss at home to Bristol City was his 19th in charge – he has a record of just 0.92 points-per-game.

For long-suffering Blues fans, it is something that they are not willing to put up with any longer.

Here is Aitor Karanka’s interview post-Bristol City:

Here are some reactions from Birmingham City fans after Karanka’s post-match interview:

