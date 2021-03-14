Yesterday was yet another day to suffer for Birmingham City fans as the Blues put them through the wringer of another loss.

This time it was a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City that they had to bear.

It is safe to say that it is another reverse that hasn’t gone down too well with supporters.

Birmingham City stumble to yet another loss

Already sat in 21st place in the Sky Bet Championship table, Birmingham City will be looking nervously over their shoulder.

Every game will be vital at the Blues fight against the very real threat of relegation – yesterday was one of those games.

It was an opportunity to get much-needed points on the board but it was an opportunity missed. Aitor Karanka’s side with down to a 3-0 loss to the Robins.

They were in the game at half-time, trailing just 1-0 to a Kasey Palmer (35′) goal. The game was taken away from them with second-half goals from Antoine Semenyo (62′) and Callum O’Dowda (76′).

Birmingham and Karanka stumble on – fans react

Yesterday was Karanka’s 38th game in charge of Birmingham City. From those 38 games, the Spaniard has just 8 wins. Yesterday’s loss at home to Bristol City was his 19th in charge – he has a record of just 0.92 points-per-game.

For long-suffering Blues fans, it is something that they are not willing to put up with any longer.

Here is Aitor Karanka’s interview post-Bristol City:

The Boss reacts to #BIRBRI. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 13, 2021

Here are some reactions from Birmingham City fans after Karanka’s post-match interview:

35 shoulder shrugs in just over 3 minutes tells you everything you need to know about the chance of this guy turning things around.

I like the guy and was glad when we got him but time to admit it hasn’t worked.

Time to go! #bcfc — Matthew Elliott (@MElliott_esq) March 13, 2021

Hes past caring a long time ago but he dont care as long as his wages go in the bank every week. Will be a different story when fans are back in the ground in hes still there as there will be nowhere to hide then. Time is up. — Modern Day Touring (@ModernDayEvent) March 13, 2021

This is a joke. The guy doesn't want to be there more than any fan does. — Ball Chat Sports (@BallChatSports) March 14, 2021

The best thing he can do now is walk, we have the chance then to try and get wilder or an exciting English manager to give us a chance in league one. Re sign Dan Crowley would be his first mission — McGann (@mcgannrfc) March 14, 2021

The worst manager the Blues have ever had, walk AK please. — dave twine (@judgezzzzzz) March 13, 2021

Did he really say “the only thing I can do is prepare in the same way” ??

What a absolute joke! — Simon Ryder (@simonryder11) March 13, 2021

Sack him!! He's only stayed for so long because the fans aren't allowed in the stadium! Abysmal on all fronts! — Aron Burton (@AronBurton5) March 13, 2021

More excuses. No heart. No passion. He needs to go!!😡👎 — Lee Johnson (@LeeBCFC1969) March 13, 2021

How much longer do we have to suffer this fool? Doesn’t really matter- we’re relegated already. — Chris Gibbons (@ChrisGibbonsSA) March 13, 2021

Poor manager, awful owners. Heading to league one. Us fans can’t do a thing about it. Sleepwalking into disaster. Dark times — Max Bradley (@MRMAXBRADLEY_) March 13, 2021

