Watford beat Cardiff City 2-1 in the Championship yesterday, in what was a huge win for Xisco Munoz’s side in the race for promotion.

Mick McCarthy tasted defeat for the first time as Cardiff City boss at home to Watford yesterday. The Bluebirds looked to be in for a good afternoon when Francisco Sierralta’s own goal gave them the lead, but Nathaniel Chalobah equalised soon after.

Adam Mesina’s last minute winner would seal the 2-1 win for the Hornets, which takes them back up to 2nd in the Championship table and just seven points behind Norwich City who face Sheffield Wednesday today.

For Watford, they welcomed Chalobah back into the midfield yesterday and he again proved why he’s such an important component of this side.

He made his 31st Championship appearance of the season and scored just his second goal. The 26-year-old former Chelsea man has sett’ed at Watford since joining ahead of the 2017/18 season, having seen links to the Premier League emerge in the last transfer window.

Leicester City were back to sign the Englishman. The deal looked ready to be given the go-ahead after Watford completed the signing of Dan Gosling, but the window slammed shut before the two sides could do business.

The deal was expected to be a loan one with a view to a permanent deal. But with the summer window approaching and Watford’s Premier League status in the balance, it could see a move materialise.

Yesterday v Cardiff City, Chalobah racked up some impressive numbers – as well as scoring his second goal of the season, Chalobah made 47 successful passes to give him a pass success rate of 85.1%, completing two dribbles and one key pass, and winning five aerial duels according to WhoScored.

He’s proved himself to be a well-rounded midfielder and someone who would really compliment the physicality and technicality of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side.

Should his form continue then Watford could face a contested summer – promotion would give them an improved chance of retaining Chalobah, but expect Leicester and potentially some other suitors to ignite their interest in the summer.