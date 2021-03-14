Former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane reportedly wants the Celtic job.

The Sun are reporting that he would be interested in returning to his former club as manager now.

Celtic are in the hunt for a replacement for Neil Lennon and face a big decision on who they want as their new boss.

Keane, who is 49 years old, last managed in 2011 and has since held some coaching roles as well as his punditry work.

The former tough-tackling midfielder played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Celtic in his playing days, racking up 676 appearances altogether.

He hung up his boots in 2006 and got his first managerial role at Sunderland. He spent two years at the Stadium of Light and guided the Black Cats to promotion to the Premier League during his time in the North East.

Keane then moved on to Ipswich Town in 2009 and endured two seasons of mid-table obscurity in the Championship before he was sacked 10 years ago.

That was his last manager’s job and he has since held assistant manager position at Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest since then. He was most recently the number two at the City Ground to Martin O’Neill but left that post in 2019.

He is now keen on managing Celtic and is an option for the Glasgow giants.

