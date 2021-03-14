Chris Wilder ‘verbally agreed’ to take charge of Charlton Athletic before he got the Sheffield United job in 2016, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The Addicks were close to appointing him and his assistant Alan Knill after they guided Northampton Town to promotion from League Two.

However, Sheffield United swooped in and lured Wilder to his hometown club instead.

He went on to guide the Blades to the League One title before getting them to the Premier League in 2019.

Wilder has now been sacked and will weigh up his next move in the game. He has also managed the likes of Alfreton Town, Halifax Town and Oxford United in the past.

Sheffield United have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their boss until the end of the season, alongside Knill and former AFC Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall.

It is a case of what could have been for Charlton and Wilder. The London club appointed Russell Slade instead and he lasted just five months at the Valley.

Along came Karl Robinson before Lee Bowyer took the job in March 2018 and he won promotion to the Championship via the Play-Offs a couple of years ago.

The Addicks find themselves back in League One now under Bowyer still and have their sights set on a top six finish between now and the end of the season. They drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town yesterday and are two points outside the Play-Offs.