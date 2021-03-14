QPR have uncovered a new hero in Seny Dieng this season. But fans have quickly grown to realise that he’s a man of Premier League quality, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United all linked.

The 26-year-old has featured 27 times in the Championship for QPR this season – keeping 10 clean sheets.

He’s had to be patient to get his chance in the side but he’s quickly proved himself to be worthy of the no.1 spot in Mark Warburton’s side, having kept the Rs in many a game this season.

Dieng’s emergence brings an end to some years of goalkeeping mishaps at QPR – the likes of Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly have been shown up by the instant impact of Dieng.

He’s commanding, confident, good at distribution and has a world class save in him too, so it’s no surprise to know that the QPR man is already of the radars of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

The trio were linked with Dieng earlier in the season. Thankfully for QPR though, they quickly spotted that Dieng is someone who could be of interest to the Premier League and signed him up to a long-term deal.

He’s contracted at QPR until 2024 and so Warburton doesn’t have to worry about another Bright Osayi-Samuel saga unfolding with Dieng.

But who might have the best chance of landing him?

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper has been well-publicised throughout the season. Bernd Leno has spent a lot of time injured since joining the Gunners and Mikel Arteta is understood to want a new keeper in place for the long run at Arsenal.

Both Leeds and Palace have comfortable no.1 Illan Meslier and Guaita respectively. That could leave the door open for Arsenal to swoop for Dieng this summer, but they’re also interested in Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman who is currently on loan at Swansea City.

QPR don’t face any pressure to sell Dieng in the summer. But they’ll likely consider any offers that come in for the stopper, and fans will be expecting an Ebere Eze-type fee after the season they’ve seen from Dieng.

Warburton though could rally his troops for a big promotion push next season, and keep hold of his top players for one more go at promotion into the Premier League.