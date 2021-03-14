Manchester United are on the ‘verge’ of signing Ben Grist from Grimsby Town, according to a report by Grimsby Live.

The youngster is poised to make the move to Old Trafford and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Grist, who is 16 years old, has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea this season, but it appears the Red Devils are set to win the race for his signature.

Read: Ex-Sheffield United man believed to be training with Wigan Athletic

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst has refused to give anything away regarding transfer speculation surrounding the teenager: “I think there’s been a lot of interest in Ben from what I’m told. I think we’ve got a couple of young lads who are getting some interest, but at the minute nothing’s a done deal yet.

“There are definitely clubs interested, but as it stands, no-one has met any kind of valuation or a deal that the club are happy with.”

Grist was named on the bench for the Mariners earlier this season in an EFL Trophy fixture against Harrogate Town but remained an unused substitute.

Read: Millwall, QPR ‘target’ yet to commit future to Barnsley

He has caught the eye playing for Grimsby’s youth sides and could now be rewarded with a move to Manchester United.

Hurst’s side are currently battling relegation in League Two and are currently bottom of the Football League, six points from safety as it stands.

They drew 0-0 at home to Colchester United yesterday and are back in action on home soil again in midweek against Tranmere Rovers.