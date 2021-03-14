Speaking with Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has pleaded with fans not to “harbour their frustrations” on midfielder Liam Shaw after it was confirmed he will be joining Celtic this summer.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 20-year-old Owls starlet will be leaving this summer after agreeing a pre-contract deal with Scottish side Celtic.

Sheffield Wednesday will be investigating the deal, while Shaw has insisted he remains fully committed to matters at Hillsborough despite agreeing a move away.

Following the announcement, some Wednesday fans have voiced their frustrations regarding Shaw’s move away. Now, manager Darren Moore has pleaded with fans not to “harbour” their frustrations on the youngster.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore said:

“It’s an incident that happened before I came to the club and had no control over.

“Please don’t harbour your frustration on the boy because he’s a Wednesday fan and committed to the club. It’s a situation that has happened.

“I can understand the frustration of everybody but we have got to look at the facts. They are what they are but he is still contracted to us and got a huge part to play for the remainder of the season.”

The Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate has thoroughly impressed over the course of this season. Shaw has broken into the first-team picture this campaign, featuring a total of 18 times.

Featuring in central midfield and centre-back, Shaw has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

The Wednesday starlet will be looking to maintain his place in the side as Moore’s men battle relegation. The club currently sit in 23rd place, seven points away from safety after six consecutive defeats.