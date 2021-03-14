Speaking with Wales Online, Sheffield Wednesday and Salford City linked defender Jazz Richards has confirmed he had “opportunities” to return to the Football League before joining Welsh side Haverfordwest County.

The Wales international defender recently completed his return to the game, linking up with Welsh Premier League side Haverfordwest County.

Richards had been without a club since last summer when he was released by Cardiff City. Sheffield Wednesday and Salford City were both said keen on the full-back earlier this season but links failed to materialise into anything serious.

Now, with a new club secured, Richards has opened up on his “opportunities” to stay in the Football League.

Speaking with Wales Online, the former Cardiff man has said he felt he was not in the right mental place for a return to the Football League, confirming he had the chances to do so. Here’s what he had to say:

“In terms of staying in the Football League, I had a few opportunities. But I just wasn’t in the right mental place for it. I just don’t think people are there for the right reasons.

“Everything that comes with football I don’t miss. It was just more missing playing and kicking a ball.”

Since linking up with Haverfordwest, Richards has played twice for the Welsh club. He made his first start this weekend, playing all 90 minutes in their 2-1 win over The New Saints.

Vastly experienced at Championship level, the defender will be hoping to help his new club rise up the Welsh Premier League table. Haverfordwest currently sit in 6th place out of 12, winning three of their last four.