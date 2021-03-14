Speaking with Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton has confirmed defender Joe Worrall is set to return after the international break after suffering a cracked rib.

The 24-year-old was absent from Forest’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday afternoon. Scott McKenna came back into the side after a stint on the sidelines, partnering Tobias Figueiredo at the heart of defence.

Nottingham Forest went ahead through a Tom Holmes own goal before Yakou Meite equalised for Veljko Paunovic’s side in the final ten minutes of the tie.

Now, an update on Worrall’s omission has emerged from manager Chris Hughton.

The 62-year-old revealed that the former Rangers loan man has suffered a cracked rib. The injury is set to keep him out for a few weeks, potentially meaning he will only return after the international break.

Speaking with Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton said:

“He’s got a cracked rib which will keep him out for a few weeks.

“We’re hoping that once the international break is finished that he will be available. But it’s something that he felt was not a problem. And it’s only when we got it scanned that it showed up.”

Hughton went on to add that the centre-back actually suffered the injury in Forest’s loss to Luton Town earlier this month.

Worrall has been a mainstay under the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager this season. Across all competitions, the Forest academy graduate has played 25 times, netting one goal and laying on one assist.

The Nottingham-born defender has been given the captain’s armband on a number of occasions this season. In his absence, McKenna was named captain, helping Forest to a share of the points.