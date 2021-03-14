Speaking on Instagram, Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack has said “tough times don’t last” after he was stretchered off in their 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Friday night.

Dack was forced off in the latter stages of Rovers’ clash with the Bees after starting in midfield for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The attacking midfielder looked set to complete just his second full game after coming back from a serious knee injury. Dack suffered an ACL injury last season, keeping him out of action for 12 months before his return earlier this campaign.

After coming off on a stretcher, Dack has suffered another knee ligament injury. The severity of the blow is yet to be clarified, so fans, players and coaches alike will be awaiting an update.

Now, the former Gillingham man has broken his silence on this latest blow. Speaking on Instagram, Dack has issued a defiant message to his supporters. He said:

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do. I will live and die by this saying”.

With Mowbray ‘fearing the worst’, those associated with Blackburn Rovers face a nervous wait for an update on Dack’s fitness.

Since returning from last season’s ACL injury, the 27-year-old has played in 16 Championship games this campaign. In the process, Dack has netted three goals, scoring in back-to-back games against Millwall and Swansea City.