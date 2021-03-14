Speaking with the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has revealed he will consider resigning from his role at the County Ground as their relegation fears worsened.

The Robins are very much in the battle to stay in League One after a difficult first campaign back in the division.

After 35 games, Swindon Town sit in 23rd place, only ahead of AFC Wimbledon. The club have conjured up 33 points in the process, falling to yet another defeat this weekend at the hands of Steve Evans’ Gillingham side.

John Sheridan’s side went into the break 1-0 up through a goal from the experienced Brett Pitman.

However, the game was turned on its head in nine second-half minutes, with Vadaine Oliver scoring twice and Kyle Dempsey adding a third in quick succession to condemn Swindon to a 3-1 defeat.

Now, following the defeat, Sheridan has said he has a decision to make about his future with the club. Speaking with the Swindon Advertiser, he said:

“I’m going to take a good look at myself tonight, and think about my own position.

“Even against Gillingham, I’ve left young Jack Payne out when I should have played him. So I’ve picked the wrong team, I feel, after the other night’s performance. So I’ll take the full blame.

“I’m not going to pretend things are alright because they’re not, they’re nowhere near alright. I’ve got a decision to make, and I’ll talk to the people above because the club – more than anything – need to stay in the division.”

Since his appointment, the former Wigan Athletic boss has taken charge of 25 League One games with Swindon Town. In the process, Sheridan has guided them to six wins and four draws, losing 15 times.

The Robins have now lost four games in a row, leaving them with fading hopes of survival.

