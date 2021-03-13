Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has emerged as a contender for the Sheffield United job, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

The Blades are expected to announce the departure of Chris Wilder tomorrow ahead of their game against Leicester City.

Appleton, who is 45 years old, is said to have impressed Sheffield United’s hierarchy with the job he has done at Lincoln this season in League One.

The Premier League bottom club are also considering ex-AFC Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall as they weigh up who to appoint. They could potentially bring someone in on a deal until the end of the campaign and review the situation in the summer.

Former Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom is poised to take the reigns until a permanent successor is found for Wilder.

Appleton is a name that has emerged on Sheffield United’s radar and his Imps side currently sit 3rd in the third tier table, one point outside the automatic promotion places. They lost 2-1 at home to Rochdale this afternoon.

He had spells as a manager at Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United before joining Lincoln in September 2019 as their replacement for Danny Cowley. The Mancunian has also held coaching roles at West Bromwich Albion and Leicester in the past.

Appleton has won 44% of games during his time at Sincil Bank and he is now believed to be attracting interest from the top flight.