Birmingham City succumbed to their eighth defeat in their last 12 games and extended their winless run to three games on Saturday afternoon in the 3-0 home defeat to Bristol City.

The pressure is mounting on both Birmingham City and their manager Aitor Karanka, with his side sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

However, 22nd placed side Rotherham have a total of four games in hand on Birmingham and have a far superior goal difference, meaning if they win one of their games in hand they would go above their relegation threatened rivals and the Blues would drop into the bottom three.

With relegation a real possibility, Karanka was asked whether he would step down from his post as Birmingham boss and resign, to which he had a rather blunt two word response:

“No chance,” he said.

“I know the answer for me, to keep working in the way that I am working and to keep trying to do the things I can control.”

Karanka had a brilliant spell in charge of Middlesbrough between 2013 and 2017 and achieved promotion up to the Premier League during his time at the helm. He then moved on to Nottingham Forest in the 2018-19 campaign before making the switch to Birmingham last summer.

Since taking the reigns at St. Andrews he has won just eight games out of a possible 36, drawing 11 and losing 17. The club are also one of the lowest scorers in the division, having only scored 26 goals, yet they have conceded 46.

Only three sides have scored less, Derby County and the bottom two Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers, whereas only Huddersfield Town and Wycombe Wanderers have conceded more.