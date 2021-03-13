As reported by Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock admitted the club has to try and win every one of their remaining 10 games to achieve a place in the top six.

Although Warnock’s comments might be slightly in jest, Middlesbrough do stand an outside chance of still making the play-offs and this will certainly be in the players minds.

As things stand Boro sit three places outside of the top six in ninth position and find themselves eight points off Barnsley who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

When asked if Middlesbrough are still in the mix to fulfil their ultimate goal of finishing in the top six, Warnock admitted his side would have to win all 10 remaining games to really stand a chance. But he said they are certainly able of achieve such a feat.

“We’ve just got to go win every game now and we are quite capable of winning every one,” he said.

“But we are also quite capable of losing with our inconsistencies.”

This has been a huge problem for Middlesbrough this season. The start of the campaign aside, they have been a mixed bag in terms of both results and performances.

Their final five games sees them take on four of the current bottom five, as well as 16th placed Luton Town. The other four sides are Queens Park Rangers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers.

Middlesbrough will fancy their chances to get something from each of those games and with them getting back to winning ways this weekend against Stoke City they will have all the faith that they can get enough wins to push for a play-off place come the end of the season.