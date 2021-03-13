Black and white photographs like the one in the main image add a coldness and starkness to proceedings.

For Sheffield Wednesday that coldness and starkness is looming large as the season draws to a close.

The Owls have a dozen games left in their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign. That’s 12 games to preserve their second-tier status.

On the face of things, it will be a long slog.

Wednesday and a sorry season so far

Darren Moore being Wednesday’s FOURTH manager of the season gives an indication as to the stability of the management position at the club this season.

Garry Monk was sacked in November; his replacement Tony Pulis lasted just 45 days before being sacked at the end of December.

Neil Thompson took over on an extended caretaker role that lasted over two months. The Owls finally plumped for Moore – poached from neighbours Doncaster Rovers.

Amidst all of that turmoil, Wednesday are on a horrific run of form that has seen them lose six on the trot.

That run isn’t likely to halt tomorrow with the Owls welcoming a rampant Norwich to Hillsborough – the Canaries having won their last seven games, conceding just two goals over that spell.

Blunt comment sums up the scale of issue facing Owls

The position that Wednesday are in means that the Owls are truly in for a fight to preserve their Championship status.

Wycombe’s 1-0 win at home to Preston North End meant that they closed the gap between the two to just two points.

Above them, Rotherham have two games-in-hand over the Owls and Wednesday’s two games-in-hand over 21st place Birmingham wouldn’t be enough to see them climb to safety.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon was asked a question in a tweet by a Sheffield Wednesday fan who asked his view on things:

You think Sheff Wed are dead and buried then? — Greg Pursehouse (@greg10greg10) March 13, 2021

Nixon, who is active on Twitter, replied with the following quoted retweet:

It’s a long way back https://t.co/8MwSbemFkQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 13, 2021

The freefall that the Owls are in at the moment would back the bluntness of Nixon’s statement up.

The form isn’t getting any better at Hillsborough and the point gap to safety isn’t getting any narrower.

With that in mind, Nixon’s comment might be blunt and to the point but it is also one grounded in reality.

Will Sheffield Wednesday pull off a miracle and preserve their Championship status?