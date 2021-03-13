Barnsley preserved their Sky Bet Championship status on the last day of last season’s campaign.

They beat a good Brentford side thanks to a late, late goal courtesy of Clarke Oduor and his backside.

From that, the Tykes are now firmly in the Championship play-offs and are looking excellent value for it.

Bournemouth 2 – 3 Barnsley

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Sport

For Barnsley today it was a visit to relegated Bournemouth for the South Yorkshire side.

The Tykes took the lead through Michal Helik (16′) before a quick reply from Arnaut Danjuma (22′). Former England striker Dominic Solanke (45+1′) gave the Cherries a half-time lead.

Austrian Dominik Frieser (60′) restored parity on the hour mark which set up an interesting final 30.

READ: ‘Gutted’, ‘Horrific luck’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react as news builds of severe Dack injury

It was the Tykes who struck for the winning goal with Carlton Morris (80′) netting his 4th goal of the season.

That was good enough for all three points and it kept Barnsley in 6th but opened a five-point gap to Bournemouth beneath them.

Tykes win and fans react as Reds march on

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Sport

Barnsley fans are ecstatic in the turnaround of form that their side is showing.

Each win understandable brings them out on Twitter. Here they comment on today’s win over a very good Bournemouth outfit:

Will Barnsley prove good enough to hold on for a play-off place?

Yes.

Cracking side.

No.

Will crumble.