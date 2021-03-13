Barnsley preserved their Sky Bet Championship status on the last day of last season’s campaign.

They beat a good Brentford side thanks to a late, late goal courtesy of Clarke Oduor and his backside.

From that, the Tykes are now firmly in the Championship play-offs and are looking excellent value for it.

Bournemouth 2 – 3 Barnsley

For Barnsley today it was a visit to relegated Bournemouth for the South Yorkshire side.

The Tykes took the lead through Michal Helik (16′) before a quick reply from Arnaut Danjuma (22′). Former England striker Dominic Solanke (45+1′) gave the Cherries a half-time lead.

Austrian Dominik Frieser (60′) restored parity on the hour mark which set up an interesting final 30.

It was the Tykes who struck for the winning goal with Carlton Morris (80′) netting his 4th goal of the season.

That was good enough for all three points and it kept Barnsley in 6th but opened a five-point gap to Bournemouth beneath them.

Tykes win and fans react as Reds march on

Barnsley fans are ecstatic in the turnaround of form that their side is showing.

Each win understandable brings them out on Twitter. Here they comment on today’s win over a very good Bournemouth outfit:

Premier league redsss — ed (@eddieffc) March 13, 2021

Great performance just shows what great squad depth we have to win while resting key players like Styles and Dike — Steven Anderson (@Barnserson) March 13, 2021

Collins has the ball in extra time. End of game. He's taking longer than my missis in front of the mirror — Barnsley Chop (@Barnsley_Chop) March 13, 2021

Brilliant display lads. Never gave up and a sub switch to get us the result. Love you Brad but back to sweeper school again this week. COYR 🔴⚪️🔴 — martin (@MBatty1) March 13, 2021

Still can’t believe it Ian ? When Dike celebrated his tackle you know we have something special in this team COYR. See you in the Green Man Ian will buy you a drink 🥃 — mark grierson (@mark31grierson) March 13, 2021

Fantasy Football! Somebody pinch me, I must be dreaming. #COYR https://t.co/MJP0dBNm80 — Kevin Osborne (@skinoverbone) March 13, 2021

Nothing lucky about that second half, notched it up a gear and thoroughly deserved it 💪🏻 #barnsleyfc — LJ (@MrsIves16) March 13, 2021

Even the most pessimistic of us reds fans must now be dreaming it can happen. #BarnsleyFC — Phil Donner (@PhilDonner1) March 13, 2021

So proud of my team tonight #YouReds #barnsleyfc — Mr Stott (@MrStottTweets) March 13, 2021

Will Barnsley prove good enough to hold on for a play-off place?