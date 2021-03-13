Swindon Town boss John Sheridan has said he will take a ‘good look’ at himself after his sides’ loss today, as per BBC Wiltshire Sport (see tweet below).

The Robins’ manager has hinted he will have a think about his position at the County Ground.

Swindon are in deep trouble in League One and lost 3-1 at home to Gillingham this afternoon.

They were leading at half-time after Brett Pitman’s goal but conceded three in nine second-half minutes.

Sheridan has told BBC Wiltshire Post: “Listen, I’m not going to hide the fact I’m going to take a good look at myself tonight, think about even my own position.”

Sheridan left fellow third tier side Wigan Athletic to take over the Wiltshire club in November after Richie Wellens left for Salford City.

However, he has won just six games out of 26 and is facing an uphill task to keep the Robins in the division. They are currently 23rd in the league with only goal difference separating them from the bottom of the table.

Swindon are only two points from safety and a decent run of form will see them claw themselves out of the relegation zone. It is not looking good at the moment though.

Sheridan is an experienced manager at this level but the ex-Plymouth Argyle, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United boss has said he will have a good think about his situation right now and it will be interesting to see what develops this week.