Conor Washington scored for Charlton Athletic again today as they drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury Town.

It was another frustrating afternoon at the Valley for Lee Bowyer’s side and they have had to settle for a point.

Former QPR midfielder Sean Goss opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second-half only for Washington to level it up on 78 minutes.

Charlton couldn’t find a winner and may see this as two points dropped. However, their owner Thomas Sandgaard seems satisfied with the draw. Here is what he has tweeted after the game today-

1 point in the bag. Onto Tuesday #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) March 13, 2021

The Addicks are doing better than they were earlier this month and are unbeaten in their last four games in the league.

They are only two points off the Play-Offs and are back in action on Tuesday at home to Bristol Rovers.

Bowyer’s men appear to have turned a corner and aren’t conceding as many goals as they were doing. However, some of their fans will be frustrated that they weren’t able to build on their midweek win over Northampton Town with another three points this afternoon.

However, another goal for Washington is a positive and the Northern Ireland international has now chipped in with 10 goals this term and will play a key role between now and the end of the campaign.