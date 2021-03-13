Middlesbrough got their rather inconsistent home form back on track with a 3-0 victory over Stoke City at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Grant Hall, Paddy McNair and substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were the difference on the day for the hosts, with the result meaning they stay in ninth position and are eight points off sixth with 10 games remaining between now and the end of the season.

Going into the game Middlesbrough had won just one of their previous seven games at home, but they will be looking for more of the same for the remainder of the campaign, that is if they are to make a late surge on the top six and ultimately secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Plenty of Boro fans took to social media to express their opinion on the game and singled out goalscorer Grant Hall for praise.

Goals this season: Grant Hall: 2 Virgil Van Dijk: 1 The best in the world 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QdeRGzoq0D — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 13, 2021

Grant hall the new Ayala? — Rory McCabe (@RoryMcCabe4) March 13, 2021

Grant Hall on 🔥 #UTB — Paul Mc (@paulymc1982) March 13, 2021

Tell you what grant hall hasn’t been half decent since he’s come back — brady (@bradyb___) March 13, 2021

Grant hall is like a man possessed lately 🔥 — JB (@jakebailey12) March 13, 2021

Grant hall or Sergio Ramos who knows eh — luce (@Luceaspery) March 13, 2021

These two Middlesbrough supporters admired Hall’s leadership qualities, suggesting he could take over from Jonny Howson as the captain of the club in years to come.

Grant Hall outstanding today, true leader — Louis Gleeson (@louisgleeson1) March 13, 2021

Grant Hall is some boy isn’t he? Thought he looked dodgy the first few games he played but since he’s come back from injury he’s been our best defender, if not one the best defenders in the league #Boro — Jake (@Jrs97__) March 13, 2021

Hall joined Middlesbrough at the start of the season having been released from fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers. He left Loftus Road having been captain, but was seen as surplus to requirements at the club.

Since arriving at Middlesbrough he has been unlucky with injuries, but his recent reintroduction into the first-team has seen him score two goals in his last three games. His recent form has seen him impress both the Boro fans and his manager Neil Warnock.