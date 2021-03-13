Middlesbrough got their rather inconsistent home form back on track with a 3-0 victory over Stoke City at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Grant Hall, Paddy McNair and substitute Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were the difference on the day for the hosts, with the result meaning they stay in ninth position and are eight points off sixth with 10 games remaining between now and the end of the season.

George Wood/Getty Images SportGoing into the game Middlesbrough had won just one of their previous seven games at home, but they will be looking for more of the same for the remainder of the campaign, that is if they are to make a late surge on the top six and ultimately secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Plenty of Boro fans took to social media to express their opinion on the game and singled out goalscorer Grant Hall for praise.

These two Middlesbrough supporters admired Hall’s leadership qualities, suggesting he could take over from Jonny Howson as the captain of the club in years to come.

Hall joined Middlesbrough at the start of the season having been released from fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers. He left Loftus Road having been captain, but was seen as surplus to requirements at the club.

Since arriving at Middlesbrough he has been unlucky with injuries, but his recent reintroduction into the first-team has seen him score two goals in his last three games. His recent form has seen him impress both the Boro fans and his manager Neil Warnock.