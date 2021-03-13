Queens Park Rangers loanee Stefan Johansen has announced he is retiring from the Norway national team and in turn giving up the captaincy.

The midfielder made the announcement on his official Instagram page, stating it has been a ‘great honour’ to both represent his country and to have been captain of the side.

He was made captain back in March 2017, replacing former Hamburg and Hertha Berlin midfielder Per Ciljan Skjelbred in the role.

Since making his debut for Norway back in 2013 he has gone on to make over 50 appearances, scoring six goals in the process.

Johansen may have kept playing for the international team had they qualified for this summer’s European Championships. However, they couldn’t get through the play-offs, ultimately losing to Serbia in extra time back in October.

The midfielder is currently enjoying his football out on loan at Queens Park Rangers and could remain at the club beyond this season if all parties agree. He was currently seen as surplus to requirements at parent club Fulham this season but all will depend on what division the Cottagers are playing their football in in the next campaign.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is currently on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid, will take over the captaincy from Johansen and will lead out his country for the first time in the up and coming international break.

Johansen will now be able to concentrate on his domestic football where he will be hoping to get QPR up into the top half of the table between now and the end of the season.