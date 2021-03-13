QPR lost 1-0 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR welcomed Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town today, going into the game on the back of back-to-back wins in the league.

Mark Warburton’s side have hit new heights in 2021 but inconsistencies remain, and today was another performance to forget for the Rs.

Juninho Bacuna’s second-half goal was enough for Town to claim an impressive away win. The Rs fought hard but couldn’t find a way back in, and striker Charlie Austin looked to have an off day.

The West Brom man has scored five Championship goals since returning but he struggled today, owing to a change in system from Warburton.

Warburton’s QPR drop down a place to 13th after the defeat whilst Huddersfield Town move up into 18th.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Austin’s performance today: