QPR lost 1-0 at home to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR welcomed Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town today, going into the game on the back of back-to-back wins in the league.

Mark Warburton’s side have hit new heights in 2021 but inconsistencies remain, and today was another performance to forget for the Rs.

Juninho Bacuna’s second-half goal was enough for Town to claim an impressive away win. The Rs fought hard but couldn’t find a way back in, and striker Charlie Austin looked to have an off day.

The West Brom man has scored five Championship goals since returning but he struggled today, owing to a change in system from Warburton.

Warburton’s QPR drop down a place to 13th after the defeat whilst Huddersfield Town move up into 18th.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Austin’s performance today:

Think Austin has been poor his worst half of football since his return. Needs to stop drifting wide and stay in the box. He dont have to legs to break into the box. — Antony Wright (@awrighty83) March 13, 2021

Willock our main threat. Not sure this system is suiting Austin #QPR — Donald Mc Donagh (@Sligohoop) March 13, 2021

Ofc but no need to scapegoat kakay he hasn’t been bad austin is to blame tbh — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) March 13, 2021

Austin has been poor I agree, but not to blame. Kakay isn’t good enough — jude. (@Judecairns_) March 13, 2021

#QPR in the hope that ot provokes a goal, does anyone else think that Austin is a bit off it today? — John Leighton (@johnnylate21a) March 13, 2021

Austin everywhere but not in the box. — Timo Lohi (@TimoLohi) March 13, 2021