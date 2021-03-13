Joint Bradford City managers Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman have taken Bradford City from relegation fodder to play-off chasers.

The Bantams were at their lowest position since 1966 after the loss at Boundary Park that saw the end of Stuart McCall’s reign at the club.

Now they are knocking on the play-off door in League Two – a remarkable turnaround.

Poor opening 45 brings City fan derision

City’s opponents today were Carlisle United – the Bantams taking a trip north to Brunton Park.

They would have travelled hoping to put their last game, a 2-1 loss to Newport County, out of their mind.

However, the opening 45 minutes of the game against Carlisle saw the West Yorkshire side turn round 2-0 down to their hosts.

It was a quickfire double from Rhys Bennett (37′) and Offrande Zanala (39′) that was City’s undoing late in the first half.

It was a display that was bad enough to have Bradford City fans taking to Twitter at half-time.

Here is a selection of their comments as these fans faced up to a second, consecutive loss to dent their play-off charge.

We need to hold the ball better up front and let people join. I can’t deny this has been really poor in every department. #BCAFC — Youngflash (@Youngflash1979) March 13, 2021

I would rather 💩 in my hands and clap than watch that first half again – player look like spectators and don't have an answer. Big second half for the boys coming up!#BCAFC — Andrew 'Johnboy' Walton (@ajohnboy79) March 13, 2021

“We’re sorry to announce that the, Trueman Promotion Train, has been delayed until May 2022.” #bcafc pic.twitter.com/JmEksy8FEt — ßen (@BCAFCBH) March 13, 2021

A half to forget. Very surprised that a foul was not given on the keeper for the Second goal. But besides that City haven't been great. Wonder what would of happened if Ollie Crankshaw had scored? HT: #cufc 2-0 #bcafc — Matthew Ward (@_Matthew_Ward) March 13, 2021

Carlisle haven’t won in 8 games losing 6 yes they’re a decent team but out of form and we’ve just gifted them 3 points today #BCAFC — liam (@liam1456) March 13, 2021

I think their commentators are being generous. They keep talking about the reputations of our players and yet we’ve failed to put 2 passes together. #bcafc — Del Rio (@I_am_Del_Rio) March 13, 2021

Teams have worked us out, simple as that, we need a plan B but all we have is 4231, hopefully these lads can start to be a little more dynamic, they need to be because if not this is going to happen a lot more regularly #bcafc — Chris Hilton (@ChrisHilton83) March 13, 2021

Some strong words better go round that dressing room and a change of attitude is needed, simply not good enough in the first 45. #bcafc — Shay Neeson (@ShayNeeson3) March 13, 2021

It was an opening half worsened early in the second 45 with Zanala (56′) scoring his second of the day before Paudie O’Connor (64′) gave a City glimmer of hope. It proved to be a forlorn hope, Carlisle holding out for a 3-2 win and all three points.

