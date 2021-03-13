Joint Bradford City managers Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman have taken Bradford City from relegation fodder to play-off chasers.

The Bantams were at their lowest position since 1966 after the loss at Boundary Park that saw the end of Stuart McCall’s reign at the club.

Now they are knocking on the play-off door in League Two – a remarkable turnaround.

Poor opening 45 brings City fan derision

City’s opponents today were Carlisle United – the Bantams taking a trip north to Brunton Park.

They would have travelled hoping to put their last game, a 2-1 loss to Newport County, out of their mind.

However, the opening 45 minutes of the game against Carlisle saw the West Yorkshire side turn round 2-0 down to their hosts.

It was a quickfire double from Rhys Bennett (37′) and Offrande Zanala (39′) that was City’s undoing late in the first half.

It was a display that was bad enough to have Bradford City fans taking to Twitter at half-time.

Here is a selection of their comments as these fans faced up to a second, consecutive loss to dent their play-off charge.

It was an opening half worsened early in the second 45 with Zanala (56′) scoring his second of the day before Paudie O’Connor (64′) gave a City glimmer of hope. It proved to be a forlorn hope, Carlisle holding out for a 3-2 win and all three points.

