Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Chris Hughton’s side went into today’s game in 17th-place of the Championship table and they remain there after a solid point against play-off hopefuls Reading at the City Ground.

But it was another churned out performance from Hughton’s men. They played a dogged game of football at times and one man stood out as something of a weak-link.

Glenn Murray started up top on his own and endured a first-half of criticism. But he’d eventually go on to score the opener before it was ruled as an own goal from Thomas Holmes, but criticism of the 37-year-old remains.

Yakou Meite rescued a late point for the visitors, who remain in 5th-place but now eight points behind Swansea City in 2nd after their win over Luton Town earlier today.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Murray’s performance today:

Murray has to be replaced at half time. He offered nothing whatsoever. An impact sub at best unfortunately as we don’t create good enough chances for a striker like him. #NFFC — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) March 13, 2021

Cant see us scoring with Murray up top on his own,ive honestly seen milk turn quicker. Has been a good player but needs help — Carl (@MedCLJS) March 13, 2021

Glenn Murray losing too many battles at the minute. Not getting a hold of the ball.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) March 13, 2021

Glenn Murray is so slow offers nothing like playing with 10..#NFFC — Matthew noble (@Nobster73) March 13, 2021

Would love to be proved wrong, but I can’t see any value Murray is adding to the side starting. #nffc — Pank (@Panks80) March 13, 2021

Agreed. Garner and Cafu been fairly decent. Ameobi looks ok as well. Murray been a waste of space again I’m afraid. He doesn’t fit the system. Krovi…his usual of plenty of effort but doesn’t impact the game. Bong as expected. Christie as expected. Happy to still be level #nffc — Lex (@alexihughes27) March 13, 2021

Even first half, draw at the moment is probably a fair reflection on the game. Not really a classic is it? I don't know what it's going to take for Hughton to realise that Murray is finished. #nffc — #HughtonOut (@4evaNFFC) March 13, 2021

I like Murray and think he has a place but he isn’t good enough to start. It has to be Taylor when Grabban isn’t fit. #NFFC — Mariknackered (@mariknackered) March 13, 2021