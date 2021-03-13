Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at home to Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Chris Hughton’s side went into today’s game in 17th-place of the Championship table and they remain there after a solid point against play-off hopefuls Reading at the City Ground.

But it was another churned out performance from Hughton’s men. They played a dogged game of football at times and one man stood out as something of a weak-link.

Glenn Murray started up top on his own and endured a first-half of criticism. But he’d eventually go on to score the opener before it was ruled as an own goal from Thomas Holmes, but criticism of the 37-year-old remains.

Yakou Meite rescued a late point for the visitors, who remain in 5th-place but now eight points behind Swansea City in 2nd after their win over Luton Town earlier today.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Murray’s performance today: