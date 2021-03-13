Derby County lost 1-0 at home to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon, stretching the Rams’ winless run to five.

Derby County have moved a place closer to the relegation zone after defeat at home to Gary Rowett’s Millwall today, with Huddersfield Town leapfrogging the Rams after their win at QPR.

For Wayne Rooney, the early optimism seems to be wearing off after another tired performance from his side, with plenty of individual performances to pick at.

But on loan Manchester United man Teden Mengi split opinion – he’s been hailed since joining the cub and had a half-decent showing today in what was his fifth Championship appearance for the Rams.

But his inexperience cost Derby County the game when Shaun Hutchinson was able to put Millwall ahead in the first-half, and plenty of fans let him know.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Mengi’s performance today:

Absolutely woeful defending by Mengi. I don't care how young or inexperienced he is, one of the first things you learn as a defender is to attack the ball when a cross comes in. Stand still and that's what happens. Inexcusable at any level of football. #schoolboystuff #dcfcfans — Rapid (@RapidDevil85) March 13, 2021

Mengi again🙄🙄for all he does good he ruins it. 3 goals he’s given to teams now. Not sure we can afford that right now — James Mellor (@xJammsterZx) March 13, 2021

Come on Man Utd fans please come onto our page and defend Mengi again. He's cost us a goal today. That's 3 goals he's cost us in the same amount of games. You can have him back he's not ready for first team. His positional sense is way off. — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) March 13, 2021

Mengi has had so many parallels to Tomori when he first started out for us. Electric pace, great on the ground and in open play, but slack from set pieces. I guess that's the risk you take when you play an 18 year old at centre half, there's always going to be gaps in their game — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) March 13, 2021

Mengi at fault. Lost him — dave (@WelshRams) March 13, 2021

Mengi is not good is he — Callum (@Callum53541059) March 13, 2021