Derby County lost 1-0 at home to Millwall in the Championship this afternoon, stretching the Rams’ winless run to five.

Derby County have moved a place closer to the relegation zone after defeat at home to Gary Rowett’s Millwall today, with Huddersfield Town leapfrogging the Rams after their win at QPR.

For Wayne Rooney, the early optimism seems to be wearing off after another tired performance from his side, with plenty of individual performances to pick at.

But on loan Manchester United man Teden Mengi split opinion – he’s been hailed since joining the cub and had a half-decent showing today in what was his fifth Championship appearance for the Rams.

But his inexperience cost Derby County the game when Shaun Hutchinson was able to put Millwall ahead in the first-half, and plenty of fans let him know.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Mengi’s performance today: