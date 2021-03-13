Middlesbrough are currently underway against Stoke City in the Championship, but upon the announcement of the starting eleven, many Boro fans took to Twitter to post their reaction.

Middlesbrough made three changes to the side that lost to Swansea City last weekend in the 2-1 loss, with Neeskens Kebano, Chuba Akpom and Djed Spence coming in for George Saville, Duncan Watmore and the injured Anfernee Dijksteel.

Many supporters had expected Warnock to tinker with his side following the defeat at the Liberty Stadium, especially given Watmore and Dijksteel’s withdrawals against Steve Cooper’s side.

But one name stood out amongst the Middlesbrough bench when 2pm rolled around on Saturday, with 18-year-old Josh Coburn in amongst the substitutes.

Plenty of Boro fans took to Twitter to react to his inclusion:

Three changes for #Boro 🔄

Dijksteel, Saville and Watmore are replaced by Spence, Kebano and Akpom.

18-year-old striker Josh Coburn is on the bench. https://t.co/hVmtBRzbaO — Joe Nicholson (@joe_nicholson96) March 13, 2021

Hope Coburn gets a few minutes looks like a baller https://t.co/nnblaWzS1d — Jack (@jackallisonnn) March 13, 2021

Josh Coburn interesting choice — Mark Knott (@ropey1962) March 13, 2021

Coburn debut be nice — jack (@jackshuttlewor4) March 13, 2021

interesting to see coburn on the bench 🤔 — Will🇨🇩 (@NeeskensKeblr) March 13, 2021

Omg big up Josh Coburn — Are The Boro At It Again? (@BoroBanterWatch) March 13, 2021

Played against Coburn before what a player. — Will 𝟟 🇨🇩 (@mfcwill) March 13, 2021

I've been surprised not to see O'Neill not on the bench when he's a unit and we haven't named a full set of subs but glad to see another youngster in there today. Come on Boro — Pete Singh 💙 🇨🇩 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) March 13, 2021

Buzzing to see @Jcoburn06 on the bench, quality lad who deserves this opportunity👊🏻 — Alex Birkbeck (@AlexBirkbeck) March 13, 2021

Ashley Fletcher is currently out through injury and given Middlesbrough’s goalscoring woes this season Warnock looks to have taken a gamble with Coburn.

Although he may not make his Boro bow today, his involvement on the bench still speaks volumes.

Warnock previously explained that it wouldn’t be easy for youngsters to make the jump up into the first-team, given the standard in the second tier these days.

However, the form of Coburn in the academy setup has presumably caught the veteran manager’s eye. The young striker has scored a total of 10 goals in just 13 games in the Under 18 Premier League division, and he also registered an assist in that time too.