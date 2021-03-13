Watford won 2-1 away at Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon, taking Xisco Munoz’s side back into the automatic promotion spots.

Watford lost their spot in the top two after Swansea City’s lunchtime win over Luton Town. But Munoz’s men clawed through a tough assignment in Cardiff City to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

The Hornets were made to work for the win – Francisco Sierralta had fired Cardiff into an early lead with an own goal, which was cancelled out by Nathaniel Chalobah’s goal soon after.

The second-half would prove cagey but Watford found a way through via Adam Mesina’s late free-kick – his second match-winning goal in as many games.

There were some strong individual performances today, but one of them wasn’t William Troost-Ekong’s – he struggled in defence and ran into a lot of criticism online for his first-half display in particular.

See what these Watford fans had to say on Twitter about Troost-Ekong’s performance v Cardiff City today: