Watford won 2-1 away at Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon, taking Xisco Munoz’s side back into the automatic promotion spots.

Watford lost their spot in the top two after Swansea City’s lunchtime win over Luton Town. But Munoz’s men clawed through a tough assignment in Cardiff City to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

The Hornets were made to work for the win – Francisco Sierralta had fired Cardiff into an early lead with an own goal, which was cancelled out by Nathaniel Chalobah’s goal soon after.

The second-half would prove cagey but Watford found a way through via Adam Mesina’s late free-kick – his second match-winning goal in as many games.

There were some strong individual performances today, but one of them wasn’t William Troost-Ekong’s – he struggled in defence and ran into a lot of criticism online for his first-half display in particular.

See what these Watford fans had to say on Twitter about Troost-Ekong’s performance v Cardiff City today:

Troost Ekong is absolutely awful — Jordan Thornberry (@JordanThornber1) March 13, 2021

Yeah I’d put him in then, but as bad as he’s been we don’t have a more suitable option than Ekong today — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) March 13, 2021

All Troost-Ekong has to do is pass to Hughes but he's slashing at it like it's a bomb 😂 — Sean (@WFCSean) March 13, 2021

Troost-Ekong is having a stinker #watfordfc — GloryHornet (@hornet_glory) March 13, 2021

Ekong has never been consistently great for us, don’t know how he’s still starting each week — Douglas (@douglas_orns) March 13, 2021

If Wilmot doesn't get his chance after this monumental Troost-Ekong stinker then he never will and I'll be convinced Xisco just doesn't like him — Ash (@TheWatfordTy) March 13, 2021