Birmingham City lost 3-0 at home to Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon, leaving Blues just a place above the drop zone.

Aitor Karanka took his Birmingham City side into today’s game sitting in 21st-place of the Championship table – just three points ahead of Rotherham United in 22nd who weren’t in action today.

Today it was Bristol City’s turn at St Andrew’s. Nigel Pearson’s side had suffered back-to-back defeats in the league but put on a good show for their virtual fans today.

Kasey Palmer had given them a half-time lead, with Antoine Semenyo and Callum O’Dowda scoring in the second-half to claim a 3-0 win.

It was another forgettable performance form Blues, but Rekeem Harper stood out as having a particularly bad day at the office in what was the West Brom man’s 10th Championship appearance since joining on loan.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

Harper is the laziest footballer I’ve ever seen — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) March 13, 2021

Gardner on second half for Harper. — Dav (@custardcream81) March 13, 2021

Harper fault again — I/-N 🤟🏻 (@ianwillis_86) March 13, 2021

Harper's a dunce, and you could drive a coach and horses through our centre-halves. But the latter has been the case for 4 years, donkeys. #bcfc — Natttttttt (@NatJPeters) March 13, 2021

Harper and Dean so off the pace today, would like to see Gardner and JCS second half.#BCFC — JMblues (@JMbcfc_) March 13, 2021

Get Harper off get dean off . Trash #bcfc — Jacob Bassett (@jj_bassett) March 13, 2021

Can't believe we sold Kieftenbeld to play Harper… #BCFC — Bobby Jones (@bobbyjones007) March 13, 2021

Rekeem Harper is horrendous — Jack (@jackbcfc_) March 13, 2021