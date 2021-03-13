Wigans woes as they face a relegation battle in League One can be put down to one, catastrophic decision.

That decision was made by former owner Au Yeung Wai Kay when he placed the Latics into administration when they were all but safe as a Championship side.

The 12-point deduction was enforced at the end of their campaign and a last-minute Barnsley goal saw the Latics relegated.

However, local source Wigan Today reports that happier news could be just around the corner,

Relegation, fire-sale and cherry-picked youngsters

Relegation and administration meant that the Lancashire-based side was ripe for picking and that is what happened.

Premier League sides came in for highly-rated youngsters on Wigan’s books and picked them clean of such gems.

Neighbours Preston have bought the Latic’s Euxton training complex as administrators Begbies look to rebalance the books.

Running through all of this upheaval has been a single thread of hope – takeover talk.

From takeover talk to takeover real

That takeover talk, according to Wigan Today’s Paul Kendrick (link above) is just around the corner and could be over “early next week.”

He writes that the Bahraini consortium are “within touching distance” of finalising a deal that would see the Latics finally come out of administration after eight-and-a-half months.

He reveals that the consortium passed one big hurdle with the submittal of the share purchase agreement last Wednesday.

With other issues seemingly falling into place, with the deposit secured with lawyers, Kendrick writes that “there appear to be no more significant hurdles to overcome.”

He goes on to add that the only thing that is left to do is to sign the membership agreement which would see the new owners transfer the football share to themselves.

Onward Wigan – takeover coming

With a takeover supposedly around the corner, it coincides with an upturn in form for the Latics.

Leam Richardson’s side have won three of their last five games – including their last two.

They have climbed out of the drop zone, albeit by only a single point. Stil, slim margins are better than none at all.

Their next League One game is an away trip to face 23rd place AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday in what could be termed a relegation six-pointer.

Will this good news on the takeover propel Wigan up League One?