Luton Town lost 1-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Luton Town hosted Championship high-flyers Swansea City in the Championship’s early kick-off today.

It was another tough assignment for Nathan Jones’ side who lost at Norwich City last time out, but again they gave a good account of themselves.

The first-half in particular, Luton gave Swansea a hard time and could’ve had a goal of their own. But the damage was done early when Conor Hourihane scored his fifth goal of the season for Swansea.

The second-half was cagey but Steve Cooper’s side held onto the win which takes them into 2nd-place of the Championship table going into the 3pm kick-offs.

Despite the loss, Luton forward Elijah Adebayo stood out for fans – he joined from Walsall in the last transfer window and has quickly become a hit with the supporters.

See what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about Adebayo’s performance today: