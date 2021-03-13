Luton Town lost 1-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Luton Town hosted Championship high-flyers Swansea City in the Championship’s early kick-off today.

It was another tough assignment for Nathan Jones’ side who lost at Norwich City last time out, but again they gave a good account of themselves.

The first-half in particular, Luton gave Swansea a hard time and could’ve had a goal of their own. But the damage was done early when Conor Hourihane scored his fifth goal of the season for Swansea.

The second-half was cagey but Steve Cooper’s side held onto the win which takes them into 2nd-place of the Championship table going into the 3pm kick-offs.

Despite the loss, Luton forward Elijah Adebayo stood out for fans – he joined from Walsall in the last transfer window and has quickly become a hit with the supporters.

See what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter about Adebayo’s performance today:

Would never knock Collins, but Adebayo seems to offer more variety — Khan of LU4 😷 Respect the virus🦠don’t fear it (@cbHatternew) March 13, 2021

Adebayo looks half decent! — Tim (@Futures_Orange) March 13, 2021

Getting caught offside & not reading the defensive line is frustrating to watch Pelly's shot was very well taken & brilliant quick thinking KD-H technique is sublime Adebayo has terrorised their defence ; with brilliant hold up play, turning his man & really quick feet — Luton Town Analytics 👒🧮📊 (@LutonAnalytics) March 13, 2021

Elijah Adebayo is pure class. Bargain of the century👌🏼 #COYH — Max Pollard (@MaxPollard92) March 13, 2021

Adebayo, Naismith and Clark for well under a million. Beautiful. Forza 2020👏🏼 — Max (@Max_LTFC) March 13, 2021

Both playing really well, as are the whole team. Adebayo looks like he’s been playing at Championship level for a long time. — Ian selkirk (@SelkirkIan) March 13, 2021