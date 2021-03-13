As reported by London News Online, Millwall winger Jed Wallace has offered his support for Brentford’s promotion push.

Brentford’s win on Friday evening at Blackburn Rovers means they now find themselves in the top two with 11 games left to play between now and the end of the season.

At present it looks as though there are four sides vying for a place in the two automatic spots, with Norwich City, Brentford, Watford and Swansea City currently occupying the top four places, although sides below them could still make a late push.

Millwall may be out of the running to finish in the top six this season, but Lions winger Jed Wallace has had his say on the promotion picture and revealed who he would like to see in the Premier League.

“It’s hard to choose between Brentford and Swansea,” he said.

“Similar styles and both have their outstanding players. Brentford would be sick if they don’t do it because they’ve arguably been one of the top two teams over the last two seasons – brilliant in both.

“It would be great to see Brentford have a crack at the Prem to see how a new club cope with it. They are a big club in their own right now with the ambition that they show.”

Brentford narrowly missed out last time around. Having been in contention to finish in the top two for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign, they lost their last two games. First losing to Stoke City 1-0 and then to relegation threatened Barnsley 2-1, with the Tykes ultimately staying up as a result.

Had either of those defeats been turned into wins, it would have meant that they would be playing in the Premier League this season. But instead, a late surge by West Brom saw the Baggies finish in the automatic spot along with eventual champions Leeds United.

Wallace’s Millwall will be looking to get back to winning ways after last weeks home defeat to Blackburn, when they take on Derby County this Saturday.