Amidst the inconsistent displays and campaigns that Blackburn Rovers might have had, one player has consistently stood out – Bradley Dack.

The talented midfielder has been a beacon for Rovers in often darkened times.

His time at Rovers, since arriving in 2017 from Gillingham, has seen him go on to make 131 appearances for the club, scoring 49 goals and providing 24 assists.

Three of those goals have come since a December 2020 return from a cruciate ligament injury. However, he could be set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after an injury last night.

‘Doesn’t look good’ – Mowbray on Dack injury

Dack collided with Brentford stopper David Raya late in last night’s 1-0 loss against the Bees.

It was a challenge that left Dack in agony and one that meant that he had to be stretchered from the field.

It left Tony Mowbray to comment after the game with the Rovers boss giving a bad prognosis.

In words carried by the club website (link above), Mopwbray said of Dack’s injury:

“It doesn’t look good, our medical staff seem to think it’s a bad one and he’s on gas in the dressing room at the moment. “I’m not a medic, but the doctor is telling me that he thinks it’s a cruciate knee ligament injury.”

That could mean that the cultured attacking midfielder is out for another year or so as he looks to recover.

Injury news sees Blackburn fans rally around Dack

As with an injury to any player, fans of a club are quick to rally around and offer messages of support. That is no different in this case.

Here is a selection of comments from Blackburn Rovers fans – starting with replies to the club’s tweet from Friday night:

Will Bradley Dack ever really recover from these two cruciate ligament injuries?