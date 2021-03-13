Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed the ongoing process regarding the club’s recruitment of new players.

Middlesbrough boss Warnock has not been shy in the press about what he feels his side needs next season. Boro are one of the lowest scorers in the entire top half of the division and would welcome a proven goalscorer into their ranks.

As well as this, it would seem the veteran would like to bring in players to strengthen their squad depth, with injuries to the likes of Grant Hall and Dael Fry in defence highlighting the need for reinforcements earlier in the side.

Warnock was discussing the club’s recruitment process, stating that the team in command have provided him with around 12 potential targets already. However, the 72-year-old said that he does want to whittle the list down to less than a handful if possible.

“It’s one of those, they have to give us names, they’ve given us names. Sam, who is the head of recruitment, he’s given us names,” he said.

“I think I had about 12 names last week but I’ve asked him to get that down to two or three.”

He said that he also wants players who have experience of the second tier and knows what it takes to play in the division.

“Also, if possible, I would like to get in people who have played in the Championship, people who have seen and done it.”

The majority of the players Warnock has brought in during his time at the club have Championship experience under their belt.

The likes of Grant Hall, Sam Morsy and Chuba Akpom were all signed in the summer having played at this level previously, whilst Darnell Fisher, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Neeskens Kebano all arrived in January having played for Preston, Cardiff and Fulham amongst others respectively.

Boro have been linked to several names already in recent weeks ahead of the upcoming transfer window this summer, including Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris. But as reported on The72 earlier today, Warnock brushed off any rumours and refused to be drawn in on any speculation at present.