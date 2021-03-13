As reported by The Hartlepool Mail, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked about the future of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

Bettinelli is currently on loan from Premier League side Fulham, along with Neeskens Kebano, whilst Yannick Bolasie makes up the clubs loan trio, having joined from Everton in January.

Middlesbrough have a big decision to make on the players, with all three seemingly surplus to requirements at their parent clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain loanee and World Cup winner Alphonse Areola is currently Fulham’s first choice between the sticks, although whether he stays at Craven Cottage will presumably all depend on which division Fulham are playing their football in next season.

If they were to drop down to the Championship it would be expected that Areola would return to Paris and Bettinelli would return to London to compete with Marek Rodak for the number one jersey and so Middlesbrough may not have a say in the matter.

However, providing Fulham retain their Premier League status, Bettinelli could again find himself out in the cold and looking for another club either permanently or via another loan.

When asked about the Englishman’s situation at Middlesbrough, manager Neil Warnock said the decision won’t be made just yet, but it will be something to consider come the end of the campaign.

“I just think with decisions like that, you’ve got to wait until the end of the season, until we know where we are really,” said Warnock.

“We’ve talked about Britt (Assombalonga) and Ashley (Fletcher), and people who are out of contract like that, I think that will all be decided later.”

Bettinelli will likely keep his place this weekend when Middlesbrough take on Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium. Since arriving the 28-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 35 games, conceding 37 during that time.

