Speaking to the press ahead of Middlesbrough’s game against Stoke City this weekend, manager Neil Warnock was asked about Britt Assombalonga.

The striker started the season as club captain, but his performances have left a lot to be desired, resulting in midfielder Jonny Howson taking over the captaincy. Assombalonga has scored only five goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough so far and registered no assists.

Since becoming Boro’s record signing back in 2017, he has gone on to achieve strong goal tallies each season. His first campaign at the club saw him score 15 goals, the second 16, before scoring 11 last time out.

His form has been stunted in part due to the constant rotation in the number nine position under Warnock. It is clear he opts for a ‘horses for courses’ approach to matches, often changing his man to lead the line.

Assombalonga has been in direct competition with Ashley Fletcher, Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Yannick Bolasie, and he has found a run in the side hard to come by.

However, despite missing Middlesbrough’s last game against Swansea, the forward looks to be back in contention this weekend according as suggested by the Boro boss.

“He’s done really well this week in training,” he said.

“There’s been laughter and joking, but putting hard work in at the same time, which is what you want as a manager.”

He went on to discuss Assombalonga’s contract situation, saying a decision will be made soon.His contract is up at the end of the season and it is difficult to see the Democratic Republic of Congo international being offered a new deal.

“I haven’t got a problem. Obviously, I’m not daft and he’s not daft, and I think these next two or three games will decide what we’re going to do and we’ll act accordingly after that.

“There’s 11 games to go – there’ll only be eight in a week’s time – so I think you’ll probably have to talk to me after the international break.”

Middlesbrough take on Stoke City at the Riverside at 3pm on Saturday where Assombalonga will be hoping to make an impact either from the start of the substitutes bench, as the home side need a win to keep pace with the top six.