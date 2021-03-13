Oldham Athletic have extended Kyle Jameson’s contract until the end of next season, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has agreed to stay at Boundary Park until the summer of 2022.

Oldham have also struck deals with Dylan Bahamboula and Raphael Diarra meaning they are also staying for the next campaign.

Keith Curle is the new man at helm of the Latics and appears to have one eye on next season already.

Jameson, who is 22 years old, joined the North West club in September and has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Urmston-born man adds more competition and depth to their defensive department and keeping him for another year is a shrewd bit of business.

Jameson started his career with spells as a youngster at Southport and Chelsea before signing for West Bromwich Albion in 2017. He was a regular for the Baggies at youth level but never made a senior appearance for them.

He spent time away from the Hawthorns on loan at Barrow during the 2018/19 season and enjoyed getting first-team football in the National League.

Jameson then left West Brom on a permanent basis that summer to join AFC Fylde and spent a year with the Coasters before moving to Oldham.

He has adapted well to life in the Football League and has extended his stay with the Latics.