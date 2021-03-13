Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock weighed in on the rumours linking the club to Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris.

Harris’ current contract is due to come to an end in June and with no certainty which division Sheffield Wednesday will be playing their football in next season, it does leave him in a state of limbo as things stand.

The 27-year-old has been linked to several Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough, Reading, Stoke City and Watford, and will be weighing up his options ahead of his current deal coming to its conclusion.

Current Boro boss Neil Warnock managed Harris during their time at Cardiff City together, but the veteran sold the Englishman to the Owls in his final season in charge.

When asked about the possibility of the Teessiders making a move for the soon to be out of contract wide midfielder, Warnock kept his cards close to his chest.

“I’m looking at bringing a few players into the club this summer,” he said.

“But you know better than to ask me about individuals. I would imagine there will be a few more names than Kadeem over the next few weeks and months. I’m sure there will be plenty more names mentioned.”

Warnock had previously made comments on Harris following his departure from Cardiff, claiming he has ‘every attribute’ and ‘directness, pace and power’, something of which Middlesbrough could do with going forwards.

At present they are one of the lowest scorers in the top half of the division and Harris would be a welcome creative spark in their side. Both Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano have been able to provide that in recent weeks since arriving on loan in January but both players will be returning to their parent clubs at the end of the season.