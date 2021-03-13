Jose Baxter is believed to be training with Wigan Athletic.

When asked on Twitter, Journalist Alan Nixon said “That’s all it is” (see tweet below).

That’s all it is https://t.co/WjcBfUGN1K — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 12, 2021

Baxter, who is 29 years old, spent last year playing in America for USL Championship side Memphis but could now be eyeing a move back to England.

Wigan Under-23’s played against Barnsley yesterday and he is said to be the unnamed trailist they had playing for them.

The Merseyside-born forward started his career at Everton and went on to make 15 appearances for their first-team.

Read: Former Wigan Athletic midfielder announces his retirement

He had a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers as a youngster before leaving the Toffees permanently to join Oldham Athletic in 2012. He then scored 17 goals in 50 games during his first spell with the Latics.

Sheffield United snapped him up in 2013 and he went on to play 124 times for the Blades, chipping in with 28 goals.

Read: Ex-Wigan Athletic man is interested in the Aberdeen job

Spells back at Everton and Oldham followed on for him before he linked up with Plymouth Argyle for the first-half of the last campaign on a free transfer. However, his short-term stint at Home Park ended in February last year and he jetted off to America.

Wigan could now be casting an eye over him but Alan Nixon suggests he is only training with them.

The Latics are next in action on Tuesday against AFC Wimbledon.