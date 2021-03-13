The ‘can he/can’t he’ or ‘will he/won’t he’ questions have all been answered about Ivan Toney.

Last night the Brentford striker showed that he has more than mastered the jump from League One football to the Sky Bet Championship.

His early penalty took him to 26 goals for the season – a figure that he can continue to add to with 11 games left to play.

Interest is developing in him with Leeds United and Arsenal said to be interested. That list of interested parties will grow as the goals start to come.

However, speaking to West London Sport, Brentford boss Thomas Frank says that he’s got no worries about the effect it will have on the former Peterborough hotshot.

Toney – the hotshot proving doubters wrong

Doubters of 24-year-old Toney’s ability to score at a higher level have been roundly silenced.

In just 34 Sky Bet Championship appearances this season, Toney has 35 goal contributions from 26 goals and nine assists.

It is this form, coupled with his age, that has seen sides such as Leeds United, Arsenal, and others linked with summer interest.

26 goals in the second tier of English football make sides sit up and take an interest – Ollie Watkins at Brentford last season is evidence of that.

He left for Aston Villa in a £28m deal and, should Toney continue to bag and Brentford not get promoted, then it is likely that circling sides will arrow in.

However, Toney’s manager, Thomas Frank, feels that all this will be taken in his stride by youngster Toney.

Bees boss not worried by interest buzzing from others

With 11 games left, and with Brentford sat 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship table, you’d expect that Thomas Frank would be somewhat worried about the gathering interest unsettling his star striker.

Far from it unsettling Toney, Frank says that the 24-year-old hotshot will take it in his stride.

Speaking to West London Sport (link above), Frank says that the former Peterborough United and Newcastle United striker will take it in his stride.

Frank stresses this saying: “I think Ivan has a special mentality in terms of keeping the noise out and being focused.”

He goes on to add that this focus from Toney is what leaves him, Frank, feeling calm about the situation.

On this, he says: “He embraces the opportunity to shine. I only see a focused player who wants to help the team and get better. I’m not worried at all.”

