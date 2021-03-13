Sheffield Wednesday have more than wobbled this season. In fact, the wobbles have been more than apparent for all and sundry to see.

Their campaign began with a points deduction for failing the EFL’s FFP regulations – this was later halved from a 12 to a 6 point deduction.

However, compounded with failing performances and club instability, the Owls have found themselves scrabbling near the bottom of the table. They are currently 23rd and 7 points shy of Championship safety.

Darren Moore is their fourth manager of a tempestuous season and, per The Star, he is clear what the Owls need to mimic from today’s opponents, Norwich City.

Moore keys in on vital aspect Wednesday need

Moore’s struggling Owls face a battle of the birds today as they take on Daniel Farke’s high-flying Canaries.

Whereas Sheffield Wednesday are struggling deep in the relegation places, Norwich City are flying high at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table.

Farke’s Canaries suffered relegation after a sorry Premier League campaign last season. They are primed to bounce back at the first time of asking.

With 11 games left, they have 76 points and they are 10 clear of second-place Brentford – who head a trio of teams on 66 points.

Speaking to The Star, Moore says that Wednesday need to mimic one thing that Norwich does well that leads to their success – consistency.

Consistency is the trait that Wednesday needs – Moore

For Moore, it is that simple – consistency is the key. Arrowing in on this, Moore said:

“Daniel [Farke] has done a great job there. They’ve had consistency and a large part of their success this season has been because they’ve been consistent in and around the football club, in and around the squad.”

One part of that rings true; the ‘in and around the club’ part. With three managers before him – all with different styles – ‘club’ consistency is something that has been missing.

Moore adds that this is what Wednesday must do to be a success:

“From our standpoint, we’re building to get to that level of performance and consistency and my focus is solely and purely on Sheffield Wednesday, moving us and getting us moving forward on a consistent basis.”

Looking ahead – the Norwich clash

Strange things happen on the field but it would take a lot of stars aligning to see the struggling Owls de-feather the flying Canaries.

Whilst it is not a foregone conclusion, Sheffield Wednesday are likely to struggle against Farke’s Norwich City and will be lucky if they get a share of the points.

If they do lose, the Owls will be hoping that the sides around them do not gain points to compound an already bad situation.

Will Sheffield Wednesday get anything out of today's Norwich City clash?