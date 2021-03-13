There is ‘no update’ on Alex Mowatt’s contract situation at Barnsley, as per Yorkshire Post journalist Leon Wobschall (see tweet below).

Nothing new on Alex Mowatt contract.. #barnsleyfc — leon wobschall (@LeonWobYP) March 12, 2021

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to commit his future to the Tykes.

Mowatt, who is 26 years old, has played a key role in Barnsley’s rise into the Play-Off places recently.

Championship rivals like QPR and Millwall have been mentioned as possible clubs who are interested in him, as per the Yorkshire Post in January, and other sides are likely to be keeping close tabs on developments.

Mowatt has been with the Tykes since joining in 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side.

He has made over 100 appearances for them and helped them gain promotion from League One in the 2018/19 season before playing a pivotal role in their survival in the Championship last term.

The left-footed midfielder now has his sights set on helping Valerien Ismael’s men secure a place in the top six at the end of the season.

Mowatt is yet to sign a new deal at Oakwell and Barnsley fans will be hoping his future gets resolved soon.

They are in action today away at AFC Bournemouth and will be looking to extend their impressive run of form in the league.

