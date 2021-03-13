Charlton Athletic are yet to open talks with Jake Forster-Caskey over a new contract, as per a report by London News Online.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and will become a free agent as it stands.

Forster-Caskey, who is 26 years old, has been a key player for Lee Bowyer’s side this season and has made 28 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and four assists.

He saw his deal at the Valley extended by 12 months last summer after the London club were relegated from the Championship.

Forster-Caskey has said: “I’ve been in this scenario a couple of times now. I’m almost getting used to it – but it’s not something you want to get used to as a player.

“Every player wants security from contracts, that’s when you feel most comfortable and at ease. Definitely going into this summer I want to have some stability. Hopefully I can get that. Every player is looking for stability and a long-term contract. The only way you do that is by playing well.”

He added: “But at the moment nothing has been said [by the club], so I’ll keep my head down. Everybody can see I give everything. I always will to this club, because it has got a big place in my heart. Until I’m not wanted I will give them my all.”

He joined Charlton in 2017 and has since played 101 games for them altogether.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion and went on to make 82 appearances for the Seagulls, as well as having loan spells away at Oxford United, MK Dons and Rotherham United.

He has found a home at Charlton and it will be interesting to see if he’s there next year.

Will Charlton keep Forster-Caskey?