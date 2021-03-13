Luton Town host Swansea City in the Championship’s early kick-off today.

Luton Town sit in 16th-place of the Championship table going into tomorrow – 22 points behind 4th-place Swansea City who’ll have their sights set on reaching the top two with a win at Kenilworth Road.

But Nathan Jones’ side have proved difficult opponents for some of the league’s big-hitters this season and Swansea could yet fall fate to an unpredictable Luton side.

The Hatters will be without defenders Tom Lockyer (ankle) and Sonny Bradley (thigh) tomorrow. The pair have been absent for the past few games now and Luton have proved inconsistent without.

The 3-0 defeat at Norwich City last time out wasn’t such a bad performance. But Luton were punished defensively, exposing a lack of experience that the likes of Lockyer and Bradley bring.

Elsewhere, Jones could be welcoming back Glen Rea as per Luton Today – the 26-year-old was left out of the side that faced Norwich City owing to a sore Achilles.

Luton’s season has got progressively worse. They have a 12-point gap to the bottom three as it stands but with just 12 games of their season left, they could quickly find themselves in trouble.

Jones will be desperate to put in some good results in the remaining fixtures, not only to finish comfortably but also to set the tone for a stronger season next time round.

Swansea present a huge test for Luton tomorrow. But Steve Cooper’s side have suffered some poor defeats of late and so the Hatters could capitalise on that.