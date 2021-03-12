Brentford beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship tonight.

Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot in the first-half to give Brentford their third win in four Championship outings.

It’s his 26th goal in the league this season and for Brentford, it’s a win that takes them back up to 2nd going into tomorrow’s bout of fixtures.

Watford drop down to third but they and Swansea City are now both level on points with Brentford on 66.

It was a struggle for Thomas Frank’s side tonight – the game had the look of two sides needing a breather and one man stood out as playing particularly poorly for the Bees.

Mads Bech Sorensen filled in at left-back tonight and much to the discretion of Brentford fans. He undoubtedly struggled in what was an unfamiliar position for the 22-year-old, having almost conceded a late penalty too.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter about Sorensen’s performance:

Can we stick a cardboard cut out on instead of Sorensen? — Andy T 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@52_notout) March 12, 2021

He might be a nice lad but honestly don't see what Sorensen offers this team. Not the hest defender and doesn't offer anything going forward as lb. Get Roerslev on! Surely we must have been working on having him as lb in the last 9 days — Stewart Sanchez (@stewgetsgoals88) March 12, 2021

Sorensen is a liability…. we’re very lucky not to concede a penalty there — Jock The Bee (@jock_bee) March 12, 2021

Sorensen man. I just can’t 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Emma 💕 (@EmmaBfc90) March 12, 2021

I've said it since the summer. Mads Bech Sorensen should not be starting regularly for us in any defensive role. — Jake 🐝 (@JakeLewiston) March 12, 2021

Wow. Hard fought win and often a hard watch. 😬 About time we had a fortunate penalty, although we did waste some chances. Sorensen very lucky not to concede a penalty. — Kylerants (@_Kylerants_) March 12, 2021