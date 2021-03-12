Brentford beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in the Championship tonight.

Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot in the first-half to give Brentford their third win in four Championship outings.

It’s his 26th goal in the league this season and for Brentford, it’s a win that takes them back up to 2nd going into tomorrow’s bout of fixtures.

Watford drop down to third but they and Swansea City are now both level on points with Brentford on 66.

It was a struggle for Thomas Frank’s side tonight – the game had the look of two sides needing a breather and one man stood out as playing particularly poorly for the Bees.

Mads Bech Sorensen filled in at left-back tonight and much to the discretion of Brentford fans. He undoubtedly struggled in what was an unfamiliar position for the 22-year-old, having almost conceded a late penalty too.

See what these Brentford fans had to say on Twitter about Sorensen’s performance: