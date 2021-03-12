Brentford won 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers remain in 14th-place of the Championship table after tonight’s defeat at Ewood Park, whilst Brentford leapfrog Watford into 2nd.

Two contrasting sides with contrasting seasons were on display but in the end, there was very little to separate the two sides.

The first-half saw Ivan Toney score the only goal of the game in what was an otherwise bland half of football, coming from the penalty spot after Darragh Lenihan’s reckless challenge. The second-half was cagey as Tony Mowbray made four changes before the hour to try and give his side an edge.

But they couldn’t find a way through, and once again there criticism aimed at Sam Gallagher. The 25-year-old was the first to be hauled off tonight in it was another struggle out of the wing for Gallagher.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Twitter about his performance tonight:

I don’t rate Sam Gallagher at all. What a waste of money he was #Blackburn #ROVvBRE — Mark Newton (@marknewton1985) March 12, 2021

He doesn’t help himself some times and is clearly not a good footballer, but Mowbray has absolutely ruined Sam Gallagher’s confidence by playing him continuously out wide. — Gavin (@GGbarno) March 12, 2021

Does anybody know what Sam Gallagher actually offers to this team ? He’s absolutely shocking. — Riley (@blackbeltbollox) March 12, 2021

Awful referring in that half, nearly as awful as Sam Gallagher playing left wing! We literally look like a team with no ideas! Best and tidy in spells until we get near the box. Dolan works hard but needs support #Rovers — Bolts (@jimmybolts87) March 12, 2021

I’m going to dust my boots off, because if Sam Gallagher is classed as a footballer I still have a chance! I’d prefer to sell him, make a massive loss and give someone out of the under 23’s a chance! @Rovers — Chris Lindop (@ChrisLindop6) March 12, 2021

Sam Gallagher has just shot and nearly hit the corner flag, enough said — sam (@sambbrfc) March 12, 2021

Friendly reminder that Sam Gallagher cost just 3 million less than Jordan Rhodes and 4.7 million more than Gestede. — Jay (@jamiesowerbutts) March 12, 2021