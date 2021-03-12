Brentford won 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers remain in 14th-place of the Championship table after tonight’s defeat at Ewood Park, whilst Brentford leapfrog Watford into 2nd.

Two contrasting sides with contrasting seasons were on display but in the end, there was very little to separate the two sides.

The first-half saw Ivan Toney score the only goal of the game in what was an otherwise bland half of football, coming from the penalty spot after Darragh Lenihan’s reckless challenge. The second-half was cagey as Tony Mowbray made four changes before the hour to try and give his side an edge.

But they couldn’t find a way through, and once again there criticism aimed at Sam Gallagher. The 25-year-old was the first to be hauled off tonight in it was another struggle out of the wing for Gallagher.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Twitter about his performance tonight:

 