Midfielder Oliver Skipp has been one of the success stories of the season for Norwich City, with the 20-year-old currently impressing on loan at Carrow Road.

Skipp has started in every single one of Norwich City’s 35 Championship games so far this campaign, scoring once.

The Canaries are looking increasingly likely to be playing their football in the top tier next season and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they did attempt to sign the youngster on a permanent deal. However, parent club Tottenham Hotspur look to have other ideas for Skipp.

The seven-time England U21 international is set to rejoin up Spurs in the summer and is expected to take the place of Harry Winks, if he is to depart the North London club in the upcoming transfer window.

The Football Insider had previously reported that Winks would push for an exit from Tottenham if he wasn’t given more game time. He has only played 10 times in the Premier League this season, with just half of those being starts.

Skipp could back into the fold for Jose Mourinho if Winks’ departure does materialise. The current Norwich loanee is no stranger to the first-team either and has already played over 20 times for the Lilywhites since making his debut back in 2018.

Should he take the place of Winks, he would still be in direct competition with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Eric Dier, although the latter has been used primarily in defence this season.

If Skipp did feel as though he should be given more game time, or Winks was to stay, he may seek another loan move away from Tottenham, but a permanent deal looks to be off the cards for now.