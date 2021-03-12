Middlesbrough take on Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium this weekend where they will be hoping to get back to winning ways after defeat at Swansea last time out.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side performed well at the Liberty Stadium last weekend and will likely keep the majority of the side the same, although three players are back in contention after recent injuries.

Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI to take on Stoke tomorrow, with the home side lining up in a 4-3-3 formation:

GK – Marcus Bettinelli



Has been Boro’s number one all season long and will keep his place for the visit of the Potters.

RB – Darnell Fisher

Has only been fit enough for the bench in Middlesbrough’s last three games but is in contention to play on Saturday.

CB – Grant Hall

Has been one of the club’s best players since his return from injury and will likely remain in the starting eleven.

CB – Dael Fry

Has been a rock in defence for Middlesbrough this season and is starting to create a good partnership with Hall in the centre of defence.

LB – Marc Bola

Was unlucky to have a goal chalked off at Swansea and will be looking for redemption against Stoke.

CM – Jonny Howson

The Middlesbrough captain will continue in midfield.

CM – Sam Morsy

The Man of the Match against Swansea played one of his best games since arriving in the summer last weekend and will be hoping for more of the same tomorrow.

CM – Paddy McNair

The Northern Irishman could be moved further forwards with Boro changing to a back four.

RW – Neeskens Kebano

Has impressed in flashes since joining and will likely come in for Duncan Watmore, who came off injured at half-time against the Swans.

ST – Chuba Akpom

Looked lively when he was introduced from the bench in Middlesbrough’s last game and will be looking to start this time around.

LW – Yannick Bolasie

Started up front against Steve Cooper’s side but could move out to the wing to accommodate Akpom’s inclusion.