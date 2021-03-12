Barnsley currently has US hotshot Daryl Dike on loan at Oakwell from MLS side Orlando City.

The 20-year-old is due to return to the Sunshine State at the end of April but his form has prompted conversations that the Tykes might try to keep hold of him.

However, news from BBC Sport of a huge Premier League bid might put the dampeners on the South Yorkshire club’s interest.

Dike breakthrough and Tykes progress

Dike joined Orlando City SC from the University of Virginia Cavaliers after he was drafted 5th in the MLS Superdraft process.

His first ML season saw the Oklahoma resident feature 22 times for Orlando, scoring eight goals and adding three assists.

His half-season loan to Barnsley has coincided with the Tykes upsurge in form. Dike has featured in eight games for the Oakwell outfit.

These eight games have seen the Tykes go unbeaten with a 0-0 draw at home to Derby County last time out ruining a run of seven straight wins.

That form has propelled the Tykes into the play-offs – they currently sit in 6th place.

Big bid from Premier League ‘Big Six’

That form for Barnsley has seen noise that the Sky Bet Championship outfit should consider entertaining a bid for the American youngster.

However, news from BBC Sport, supported by an article and tweet from Orlando Sentinel reporter Julia Poe:

Orlando City turned down a $10 million Premier League bid for young striker Daryl Dike as the Lions continue to hold out for an "extraordinary" offer. More here: https://t.co/JTU0o1uoqh — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) March 12, 2021

The Orlando Sentinel article is not viewable by readers in Europe but the BBC Sport article confirms some of the major details.

They report that Dike’s impact has led to “an approach from one of the big six Premier League” sides. It is an approach that the BBC say has seen a confirmed £10m bid turned down by Orlando.

Do Barnsley have any chance of keeping hold of Daryl Dike?