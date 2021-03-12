Swindon Town have signed former Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp on a deal until the end of the season.

BBC reports that Swindon Town have signed the 36-year-old shot-stopper on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He was released by Birmingham City last year. Camp spent two seasons at the club and made 88 appearances in all competitions, having spent time at Championship rivals and ground-sharers Coventry City this season.

The Sky Blues handed Camp a short-term deal back in November, but he was without a club again in January.

Now though, he’ll link up with League One strugglers Swindon Town as they look to close a two-point gap from safety.

At Birmingham and indeed through his journeyman career, Camp has proved a contested name. He’s adored by some fans yet berated by others, and in Swindon he joins his 13th English club.

Camp is best know for his stints at QPR, Derby County and Nottingham Forest, and more recently Birmingham.

Needing a goalkeeper going into this season, Birmingham City brought in Neil Etheridge. The 31-year-old has quickly become a hit at St Andrew’s having featured in all but one of their 35 of their Championship games so far.

He’s made some crucial saves to give his side a fighting chance in the Championship this season, and will be crucial going into the final 11 games.

Up next for Aitor Karanka’s side is a home clash v Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow.