Watford have been hit with a £10,000 FA fine after the on pitch ‘skirmish’ at Bournemouth last month.

Bournemouth won the game 1-0 but the day was marred by a mass brawl between the players towards the end of the game.

Altercations took place before and after full-time in what was a saddening end to the game. Now though, the FA have investigated the game’s events and dealt both Bournemouth and Watford a £10,000 fine each.

On the day, Bournemouth frustrated Watford. But midfielder Jefferson Lerma stirred debate with some of his reactions to incoming tackles from Watford players.

He seemed to be at the heart of over-boiling tempers that day, which eventually saw both Joao Pedro and Jack Wilshere sent off.

That was Watford’s only defeat in their last seven Championship outings. Xisco Munoz has come in and taken Watford further up the table and into automatic promotion contention – much against the odds.

He replaced Vladimir Ivic earlier in the season with the Hornets in 3rd. It seemed that a managerial change and apparent internal unrest would scupper their season, but it’s been quite the opposite.

Of the last seven, Watford have won six of those to move into 2nd-place of the Championship table. They remain 10 points behind Norwich City but lead Swansea City on goal difference.

Up next for Watford is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend. They too are experiencing an upturn in form under new manager Mick McCarthy, who’s unbeaten in his 11 games in charge.

Watford though could be his biggest task yet, and a win for the Hornets would give them a huge boost in the race for promotion.